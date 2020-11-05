Results: Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) just released its latest third-quarter results and things are looking bullish. Taylor Morrison Home delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$1.7b, some 14% above indicated. Statutory EPS were US$0.87, an impressive 42% ahead of forecasts. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:TMHC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 5th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Taylor Morrison Home's seven analysts is for revenues of US$7.43b in 2021, which would reflect a major 23% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 134% to US$3.92. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$6.97b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.64 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$32.38, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Taylor Morrison Home at US$37.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$27.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Taylor Morrison Home shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Taylor Morrison Home's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 23% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 13%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.4% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Taylor Morrison Home to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Taylor Morrison Home following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$32.38, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Taylor Morrison Home. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Taylor Morrison Home going out to 2021, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Taylor Morrison Home .

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.