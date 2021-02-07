Results: Tapestry, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) just released its latest second-quarter results and things are looking bullish. Tapestry beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$1.7b, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 13%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:TPR Earnings and Revenue Growth February 8th 2021

After the latest results, the 27 analysts covering Tapestry are now predicting revenues of US$5.42b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 17% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Tapestry is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$2.61 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$5.29b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.48 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 17% to US$40.44per share. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Tapestry at US$50.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$25.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Tapestry's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 17% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.9% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 10% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Tapestry to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Tapestry following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Tapestry analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Tapestry you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

