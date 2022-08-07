Results: Superior Industries International, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

It's been a good week for Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 3.5% to US$4.79. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 7.6% to hit US$432m. Superior Industries International also reported a statutory profit of US$0.07, which was a nice improvement from the loss that the analysts were predicting. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NYSE:SUP Earnings and Revenue Growth August 7th 2022

Following the latest results, Superior Industries International's twin analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.66b in 2022. This would be a meaningful 9.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.64b and losses of US$0.13 per share in 2022. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The average price target rose 249% to US$12.50, with the analysts clearly having become more optimistic about Superior Industries International'sprospects following these results.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Superior Industries International's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 20% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 3.4% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 15% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Superior Industries International is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts now expect Superior Industries International to become profitable next year, compared to previous expectations that it would report a loss. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Superior Industries International. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have analyst estimates for Superior Industries International going out as far as 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Superior Industries International , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.