Results: STAG Industrial, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

It's been a good week for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest annual results, and the shares gained 3.7% to US$32.56. Revenues were US$483m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$1.32, an impressive 74% ahead of estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on STAG Industrial after the latest results. NYSE:STAG Earnings and Revenue Growth February 14th 2021

Following the latest results, STAG Industrial's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$529.8m in 2021. This would be a decent 9.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to crater 69% to US$0.40 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$525.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.35 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a nice increase in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$35.25, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values STAG Industrial at US$41.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$30.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the STAG Industrial's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that STAG Industrial's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 9.6%, compared to a historical growth rate of 16% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.6% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that STAG Industrial is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards STAG Industrial following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on STAG Industrial. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for STAG Industrial going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for STAG Industrial (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

