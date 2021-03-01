Results: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Last week saw the newest full-year earnings release from SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Revenues were US$4.7b, approximately in line with expectations, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) performed substantially better. EPS of US$2.35 were also better than expected, beating analyst predictions by 10%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:SSNC Earnings and Revenue Growth March 1st 2021

Following the latest results, SS&C Technologies Holdings' 15 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$4.81b in 2021. This would be a credible 3.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 2.5% to US$2.50. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$4.81b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.47 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$76.81, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic SS&C Technologies Holdings analyst has a price target of US$85.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$65.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that SS&C Technologies Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 3.1% increase next year well below the historical 32%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that SS&C Technologies Holdings is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that SS&C Technologies Holdings' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$76.81, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for SS&C Technologies Holdings going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with SS&C Technologies Holdings , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

