Results: SkyWest, Inc. Confounded Analyst Expectations With A Surprise Profit

There's been a notable change in appetite for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) shares in the week since its third-quarter report, with the stock down 14% to US$29.03. SkyWest beat expectations by 3.0% with revenues of US$457m. It also surprised on the earnings front, with an unexpected statutory profit of US$0.66 per share a nice improvement on the losses that the analysts forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:SKYW Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from SkyWest's seven analysts is for revenues of US$2.49b in 2021, which would reflect a solid 9.3% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to crater 81% to US$0.41 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.42b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.93 in 2021. While next year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a large cut to EPS expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view of these results.

There's been no major changes to the price target of US$40.00, suggesting that the impact of higher forecast sales and lower earnings won't result in a meaningful change to the business' valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic SkyWest analyst has a price target of US$52.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$34.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. For example, we noticed that SkyWest's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 9.3%, well above its historical decline of 2.5% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 29% per year. So although SkyWest's revenue growth is expected to improve, it is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for SkyWest. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$40.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on SkyWest. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple SkyWest analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

