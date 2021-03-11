Results: Silvergate Capital Corporation Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) just released its annual report and things are looking bullish. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$90m arriving 5.1% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$1.36, 7.2% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Silvergate Capital after the latest results. NYSE:SI Earnings and Revenue Growth March 11th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Silvergate Capital's five analysts is for revenues of US$135.1m in 2021, which would reflect a huge 50% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 46% to US$2.04. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$131.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.98 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 5.0% to US$122per share. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Silvergate Capital analyst has a price target of US$175 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$85.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Silvergate Capital's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 50% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 16% per annum over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.6% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Silvergate Capital to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Silvergate Capital following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Silvergate Capital. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Silvergate Capital going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Silvergate Capital that you need to take into consideration.

