Results: Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

As you might know, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$126m, some 4.5% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.70, 22% ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:SIMO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Silicon Motion Technology from eleven analysts is for revenues of US$577.8m in 2021 which, if met, would be an okay 5.3% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to climb 16% to US$2.78. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$569.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.77 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$50.00, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Silicon Motion Technology analyst has a price target of US$60.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$42.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Silicon Motion Technology's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 5.3% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 3.3% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 9.7% next year. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, Silicon Motion Technology is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Silicon Motion Technology's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Silicon Motion Technology. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Silicon Motion Technology analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Silicon Motion Technology , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.