Results: Semtech Corporation Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Investors in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) had a good week, as its shares rose 3.3% to close at US$65.11 following the release of its first-quarter results. Revenues were US$170m, approximately in line with expectations, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) performed substantially better. EPS of US$0.36 were also better than expected, beating analyst predictions by 15%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Semtech after the latest results.

NasdaqGS:SMTC Earnings and Revenue Growth June 4th 2021

Following the latest results, Semtech's ten analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$722.9m in 2022. This would be a solid 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 48% to US$1.67. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$696.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.39 in 2022. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Semtech's future following the latest results, with a considerable lift to the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$84.90, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Semtech at US$96.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$71.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Semtech's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 19% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.4% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.9% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Semtech to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Semtech's earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$84.90, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Semtech. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Semtech going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Semtech has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

