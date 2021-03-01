Results: Select Medical Holdings Corporation Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Shareholders of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 15% to US$31.65 following its latest yearly results. Revenues were US$5.5b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$1.93, an impressive 24% ahead of estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:SEM Earnings and Revenue Growth March 1st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Select Medical Holdings' five analysts is for revenues of US$5.81b in 2021, which would reflect an okay 5.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$1.93, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$5.85b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.68 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a solid gain to earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target rose 16% to US$37.20, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Select Medical Holdings at US$36.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$31.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Select Medical Holdings is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Select Medical Holdings' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 5.0%, compared to a historical growth rate of 7.9% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 7.1% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Select Medical Holdings is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Select Medical Holdings' earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Select Medical Holdings' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Select Medical Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Select Medical Holdings going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Select Medical Holdings that you should be aware of.

