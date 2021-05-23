Results: Ross Stores, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

A week ago, Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) came out with a strong set of first-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Ross Stores delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$4.5b, some 16% above indicated. Statutory EPS were US$1.34, an impressive 49% ahead of forecasts. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

NasdaqGS:ROST Earnings and Revenue Growth May 23rd 2021

Following the latest results, Ross Stores' 25 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$17.8b in 2022. This would be a huge 42% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 1,707% to US$4.38. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$16.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.21 in 2022. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 5.1% to US$137per share. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Ross Stores, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$153 and the most bearish at US$100.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Ross Stores' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 59% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.3% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 11% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Ross Stores to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Ross Stores' earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Ross Stores going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Ross Stores that you should be aware of.

