Results: Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

As you might know, Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$84m, some 2.3% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.21, 174% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:REXR Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Rexford Industrial Realty from three analysts is for revenues of US$369.1m in 2021 which, if met, would be a notable 17% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to plummet 74% to US$0.15 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$355.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.32 in 2021. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Rexford Industrial Realty after the latest results; even though they upped their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a pretty serious reduction to per-share earnings expectations.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$52.38, suggesting the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite some adjustments to profit and revenue forecasts. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Rexford Industrial Realty at US$60.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$47.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Rexford Industrial Realty's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 17%, compared to a historical growth rate of 25% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.0% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Rexford Industrial Realty is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$52.38, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Rexford Industrial Realty analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Rexford Industrial Realty that you should be aware of.

