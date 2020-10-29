Results: RBB Bancorp Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$30m, some 8.2% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.43, 33% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:RBB Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from RBB Bancorp's three analysts is for revenues of US$131.2m in 2021, which would reflect a huge 25% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to step up 13% to US$1.84. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$128.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.68 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 7.6% to US$15.25per share. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on RBB Bancorp, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$16.50 and the most bearish at US$13.50 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that RBB Bancorp is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that RBB Bancorp's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 25% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 20%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 1.3% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect RBB Bancorp to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around RBB Bancorp's earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on RBB Bancorp. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple RBB Bancorp analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - RBB Bancorp has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

