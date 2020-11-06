Results: Radware Ltd. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

It's been a good week for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 7.2% to US$24.12. Revenues were US$63m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.08, an impressive 60% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Radware after the latest results. NasdaqGS:RDWR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Following the latest results, Radware's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$269.3m in 2021. This would be a meaningful 8.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 25% to US$0.38. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$268.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.44 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a real cut to EPS estimates.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$27.80, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Radware analyst has a price target of US$30.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$26.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Radware is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Radware's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 8.4% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.9%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.2% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Radware to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Radware analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Radware you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.