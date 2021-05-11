Results: Qurate Retail, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

A week ago, Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTE.A) came out with a strong set of first-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 6.7% to hit US$3.3b. Qurate Retail also reported a statutory profit of US$0.49, which was an impressive 216% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Qurate Retail after the latest results. NasdaqGS:QRTE.A Earnings and Revenue Growth May 11th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, Qurate Retail's four analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$14.5b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to crater 45% to US$1.90 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$14.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.71 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a substantial gain in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target rose 11% to US$17.88, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Qurate Retail, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$20.00 and the most bearish at US$14.00 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 0.9% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 7.8% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 17% per year. It's pretty clear that Qurate Retail's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Qurate Retail following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Qurate Retail. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Qurate Retail going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Qurate Retail has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

