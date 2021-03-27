Results: QAD Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) last week reported its latest annual results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$308m were what the analysts expected, QAD surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.53 per share, an impressive 130% above what was forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:QADA Earnings and Revenue Growth March 27th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from QAD's three analysts is for revenues of US$328.9m in 2022, which would reflect a credible 6.8% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to decline 16% to US$0.43 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$321.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.51 in 2022. While next year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a substantial drop in EPS expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view of these results.

The analysts also upgraded QAD's price target 8.3% to US$71.50, implying that the higher sales are expected to generate enough value to offset the forecast decline in earnings. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic QAD analyst has a price target of US$77.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$66.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting QAD is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that QAD's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 6.8% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.8% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, QAD is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

