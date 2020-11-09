Results: Progyny, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$99m, some 6.9% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.05, 26% ahead of expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:PGNY Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Following the latest results, Progyny's five analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$537.0m in 2021. This would be a sizeable 73% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 808% to US$0.36. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$539.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.40 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$35.67, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Progyny at US$50.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$30.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Progyny's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 73% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 53%p.a. over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.9% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Progyny is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Progyny. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$35.67, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Progyny analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

