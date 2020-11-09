Results: Primoris Services Corporation Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$943m, some 2.5% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.90, 34% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Primoris Services after the latest results. NasdaqGS:PRIM Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

After the latest results, the four analysts covering Primoris Services are now predicting revenues of US$3.47b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a modest 2.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to shrink 8.5% to US$1.87 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.47b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.62 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the nice increase in earnings per share expectations following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 14% to US$24.25. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Primoris Services at US$27.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$20.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Primoris Services' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 2.5%, compared to a historical growth rate of 13% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 5.0% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Primoris Services.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Primoris Services' earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Primoris Services analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Primoris Services that you need to be mindful of.

