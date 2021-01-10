Results: PriceSmart, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) defied analyst predictions to release its first-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 4.8% to hit US$877m. PriceSmart also reported a statutory profit of US$0.90, which was an impressive 34% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:PSMT Earnings and Revenue Growth January 10th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from PriceSmart's dual analysts is for revenues of US$3.49b in 2021, which would reflect a credible 2.9% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to swell 10% to US$3.10. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$3.47b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.75 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the nice increase in earnings per share expectations following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 29% to US$103.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 2.9%, in line with its 3.5% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 3.5% per year. So it's pretty clear that PriceSmart is expected to grow slower than similar companies in the same industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards PriceSmart following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have analyst estimates for PriceSmart going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for PriceSmart you should be aware of.

