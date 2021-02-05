Results: Power Integrations, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

As you might know, Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) just kicked off its latest yearly results with some very strong numbers. Power Integrations beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$488m, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 14%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:POWI Earnings and Revenue Growth February 5th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Power Integrations' six analysts is for revenues of US$565.7m in 2021, which would reflect a notable 16% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 22% to US$1.45. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$528.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.19 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Power Integrations' future following the latest results, with a considerable lift to the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 19% to US$96.33per share. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Power Integrations, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$108 and the most bearish at US$85.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Power Integrations is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Power Integrations' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 16% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.4%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.8% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Power Integrations to grow faster than the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Power Integrations' earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Power Integrations going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

