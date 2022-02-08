Results: Post Holdings, Inc. Delivered A Surprise Loss And Now Analysts Have New Forecasts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) came out with its first-quarter results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Revenues came in at US$1.6b, in line with estimates, while Post Holdings reported a statutory loss of US$0.25 per share, well short of prior analyst forecasts for a profit. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

NYSE:POST Earnings and Revenue Growth February 8th 2022

Following the latest results, Post Holdings' six analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$6.86b in 2022. This would be a reasonable 7.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to reduce 2.4% to US$0.92 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$6.80b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.67 in 2022. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a pretty serious reduction to EPS estimates.

The consensus price target held steady at US$120, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Post Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$134 and the most bearish at US$105 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Post Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 9.5% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 3.0% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 2.9% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Post Holdings is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Post Holdings. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Post Holdings analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Post Holdings (1 is potentially serious!) that you need to be mindful of.

