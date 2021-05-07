Results: Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) last week reported its latest first-quarter results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$696m were what the analysts expected, Pinnacle West Capital surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.32 per share, an impressive 45% above what was forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Pinnacle West Capital after the latest results. NYSE:PNW Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Pinnacle West Capital from ten analysts is for revenues of US$3.77b in 2021 which, if met, would be a credible 4.0% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be US$4.97, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.79b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.97 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$85.36, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Pinnacle West Capital, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$97.00 and the most bearish at US$74.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Pinnacle West Capital is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Pinnacle West Capital's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 5.4% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.2% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.2% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Pinnacle West Capital to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$85.36, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Pinnacle West Capital going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Pinnacle West Capital , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

