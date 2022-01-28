Results: Peoples Bancorp Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

The yearly results for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. Revenues were US$242m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$2.16, an impressive 23% ahead of estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NasdaqGS:PEBO Earnings and Revenue Growth January 28th 2022

After the latest results, the six analysts covering Peoples Bancorp are now predicting revenues of US$305.5m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a major 26% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 83% to US$3.14. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$301.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.11 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 6.2% to US$40.17. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Peoples Bancorp at US$47.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$36.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Peoples Bancorp's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 26% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 6.6% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.9% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Peoples Bancorp is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Peoples Bancorp. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Peoples Bancorp going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Peoples Bancorp that you should be aware of.

