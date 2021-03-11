Results: Penn Virginia Corporation Delivered A Surprise Loss And Now Analysts Have New Forecasts

Shareholders of Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 15% to US$18.05 following its latest annual results. Revenues missed expectations, with sales of US$273m falling 11% short of forecasts. Earnings correspondingly dipped, with Penn Virginia reporting a statutory loss of US$8.92 per share, where the analysts were expecting a profit. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Penn Virginia after the latest results. NasdaqGS:PVAC Earnings and Revenue Growth March 11th 2021

Following the latest results, Penn Virginia's twin analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$394.8m in 2021. This would be a major 44% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Penn Virginia is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$3.51 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$335.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.04 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception after these results, with the analysts noticeably increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 15% to US$18.60per share.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Penn Virginia's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 44% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 21% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.0% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Penn Virginia is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Penn Virginia following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Penn Virginia (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

