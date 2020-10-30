Results: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

As you might know, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. Peapack-Gladstone Financial beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$52m, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 11%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Peapack-Gladstone Financial after the latest results. NasdaqGS:PGC Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Peapack-Gladstone Financial's four analysts is for revenues of US$192.9m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 22% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to decrease 2.4% to US$1.83 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$192.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.86 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$22.88, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Peapack-Gladstone Financial, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$24.00 and the most bearish at US$20.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Peapack-Gladstone Financial's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 22% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 10% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 1.3% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

