Results: PCTEL, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) last week reported its latest quarterly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. It looks to have been a decent result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$19m, statutory earnings beat expectations by a notable 200%, coming in at US$0.06 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:PCTI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from PCTEL's twin analysts is for revenues of US$86.6m in 2021, which would reflect a notable 9.4% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to fall 10% to US$0.17 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$90.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.20 in 2021. The analysts seem less optimistic after the recent results, reducing their sales forecasts and making a real cut to earnings per share numbers.

The consensus price target fell 7.2% to US$8.00, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading valuation estimates.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that PCTEL's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 9.4%, well above its historical decline of 3.1% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.2% per year. Not only are PCTEL's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that PCTEL's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on PCTEL. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have analyst estimates for PCTEL going out as far as 2021, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with PCTEL , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.