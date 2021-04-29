Results: Packaging Corporation of America Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 5.4% to hit US$1.8b. Packaging Corporation of America also reported a statutory profit of US$1.75, which was an impressive 21% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:PKG Earnings and Revenue Growth April 29th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Packaging Corporation of America's eleven analysts is for revenues of US$7.15b in 2021, which would reflect a satisfactory 5.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 42% to US$7.24. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$7.04b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.95 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$144, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Packaging Corporation of America at US$150 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$114. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Packaging Corporation of America is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Packaging Corporation of America's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 7.8% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.0% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.2% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Packaging Corporation of America to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Packaging Corporation of America's earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$144, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Packaging Corporation of America. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Packaging Corporation of America going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Packaging Corporation of America that you need to take into consideration.

