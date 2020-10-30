Results: Owens Corning Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) just released its latest third-quarter results and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$1.9b, some 5.6% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$1.88, 47% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:OC Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Owens Corning's 18 analysts is for revenues of US$7.23b in 2021, which would reflect an okay 6.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Owens Corning forecast to report a statutory profit of US$5.32 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$7.13b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.00 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Owens Corning's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$77.53, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Owens Corning analyst has a price target of US$95.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$63.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Owens Corning shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 6.0%, in line with its 6.5% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 4.4% per year. So it's pretty clear that Owens Corning is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Owens Corning following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Owens Corning. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Owens Corning going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Owens Corning has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

