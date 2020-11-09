Results: Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 9.2% to US$13.66 in the week after its latest quarterly results. It looks to have been a decent result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$282m, statutory earnings beat expectations by a notable 36%, coming in at US$0.15 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:OEC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Orion Engineered Carbons' five analysts is for revenues of US$1.25b in 2021, which would reflect a notable 9.2% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 124% to US$1.05. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.27b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.95 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Orion Engineered Carbons' earnings potential following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 5.7% to US$16.00. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Orion Engineered Carbons, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$20.00 and the most bearish at US$10.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Orion Engineered Carbons' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 9.2% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.0%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.6% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Orion Engineered Carbons to grow faster than the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Orion Engineered Carbons' earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Orion Engineered Carbons analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Orion Engineered Carbons you should know about.

