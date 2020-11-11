Results: Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Confounded Analyst Expectations With A Surprise Profit

Shareholders of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 17% to US$4.34 following its latest quarterly results. In addition to smashing expectations with revenues of US$101m, Organogenesis Holdings delivered a surprise statutory profit of US$0.19 per share, a notable improvement compared to analyst expectations of a loss. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqCM:ORGO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 11th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, Organogenesis Holdings' four analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$305.1m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 857% to US$0.44 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$288.3m and losses of US$0.41 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear consensus is mixed on Organogenesis Holdings after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts lifted revenue numbers, they also administered a per-share loss expectations.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$9.00, with growing revenues seemingly enough to offset the concern of growing losses. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Organogenesis Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$10.00 and the most bearish at US$7.00 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 0.3%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 19% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 20% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Organogenesis Holdings is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Organogenesis Holdings. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Organogenesis Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Organogenesis Holdings analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Organogenesis Holdings (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

