Results: ONE Gas, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

It's been a good week for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest third-quarter results, and the shares gained 6.2% to US$73.67. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$245m were in line with what the analysts predicted, ONE Gas surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$0.39 per share, a notable 12% above expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:OGS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for ONE Gas from six analysts is for revenues of US$1.64b in 2021 which, if met, would be a notable 9.6% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 7.9% to US$3.85. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.64b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.85 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$78.63, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on ONE Gas, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$83.00 and the most bearish at US$69.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting ONE Gas is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting ONE Gas' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 9.6% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.8% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.9% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that ONE Gas is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$78.63, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on ONE Gas. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple ONE Gas analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for ONE Gas (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to be mindful of.

