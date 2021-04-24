Results: Omnicom Group Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. Omnicom Group beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$3.4b, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 19%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:OMC Earnings and Revenue Growth April 24th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Omnicom Group from ten analysts is for revenues of US$14.1b in 2021 which, if met, would be a modest 7.0% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 31% to US$5.92. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$14.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.76 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$78.00, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Omnicom Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$95.00 and the most bearish at US$60.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Omnicom Group shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Omnicom Group is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 9.5% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 2.5% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 4.6% annually. So it looks like Omnicom Group is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Omnicom Group following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Omnicom Group analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Omnicom Group , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

