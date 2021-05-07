Results: Northwest Pipe Company Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. Northwest Pipe delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$72m, some 14% above indicated. Statutory EPS were US$0.22, an impressive 52% ahead of forecasts. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:NWPX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Northwest Pipe's twin analysts is for revenues of US$314.0m in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 8.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to tumble 24% to US$1.60 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$303.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.77 in 2021. So it's pretty clear consensus is mixed on Northwest Pipe after the latest results; whilethe analysts lifted revenue numbers, they also administered a minor downgrade to per-share earnings expectations.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$38.00, suggesting the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite some adjustments to profit and revenue forecasts.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Northwest Pipe's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 12% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 17% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.2% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Northwest Pipe is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for Northwest Pipe going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

