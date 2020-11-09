Results: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 3.2% to hit US$1.1b. Nexstar Media Group also reported a statutory profit of US$4.08, which was an impressive 33% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:NXST Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Nexstar Media Group from ten analysts is for revenues of US$4.34b in 2021 which, if met, would be a reasonable 2.6% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to increase 6.4% to US$13.11. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.34b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$11.77 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the substantial gain in earnings per share expectations following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$128, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Nexstar Media Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$145 and the most bearish at US$115 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Nexstar Media Group is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Nexstar Media Group's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Nexstar Media Group's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 2.6%, compared to a historical growth rate of 29% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.8% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Nexstar Media Group.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Nexstar Media Group following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$128, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Nexstar Media Group. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Nexstar Media Group going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Nexstar Media Group (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.