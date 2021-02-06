Results: News Corporation Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 7.8% to hit US$2.4b. News also reported a statutory profit of US$0.39, which was an impressive 351% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:NWSA Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, News' ten analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$8.57b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with News forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.21 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$8.56b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.20 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on News' earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target rose 5.7% to US$18.21, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic News analyst has a price target of US$23.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$10.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 1.7%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 3.5% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.9% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that News' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around News' earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for News going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with News .

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.