Results: Motorola Solutions, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

It's been a good week for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 5.7% to US$199. Revenues were US$1.8b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$1.41, an impressive 21% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:MSI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

After the latest results, the ten analysts covering Motorola Solutions are now predicting revenues of US$8.08b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a decent 9.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 25% to US$6.98. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$8.01b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.91 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$210, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Motorola Solutions analyst has a price target of US$222 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$189. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Motorola Solutions' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 12% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 7.3% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.2% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Motorola Solutions is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$210, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Motorola Solutions. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Motorola Solutions analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Motorola Solutions you should be aware of.

