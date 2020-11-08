Results: Mitek Systems, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) just released its latest annual results and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 3.9% to hit US$101m. Mitek Systems also reported a statutory profit of US$0.18, which was an impressive 54% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqCM:MITK Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Following the latest results, Mitek Systems' four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$115.9m in 2021. This would be a meaningful 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 20% to US$0.23. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$115.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.23 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

Despite cutting their earnings forecasts,the analysts have lifted their price target 20% to US$16.33, suggesting that these impacts are not expected to weigh on the stock's value in the long term. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Mitek Systems analyst has a price target of US$16.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$14.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Mitek Systems is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Mitek Systems' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 14% increase next year well below the historical 27%p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 13% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Mitek Systems' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Mitek Systems analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Mitek Systems you should be aware of.

