Results: Microsoft Corporation Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) just released its latest first-quarter results and things are looking bullish. Microsoft beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$37b, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 18%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:MSFT Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Microsoft's 31 analysts is for revenues of US$157.6b in 2021, which would reflect a modest 7.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 7.3% to US$6.71. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$156.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.44 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Microsoft's earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$241, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Microsoft, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$278 and the most bearish at US$180 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Microsoft shareholders.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Microsoft's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 7.1% increase next year well below the historical 12%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 13% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Microsoft is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Microsoft's earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$241, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Microsoft analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Microsoft that you need to be mindful of.

