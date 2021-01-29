Results: Meritage Homes Corporation Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

A week ago, Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) came out with a strong set of yearly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$4.5b arriving 2.7% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$11.00, 6.0% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:MTH Earnings and Revenue Growth January 29th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Meritage Homes' six analysts is for revenues of US$5.21b in 2021, which would reflect a solid 16% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to expand 15% to US$12.97. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$5.24b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$13.06 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$118. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Meritage Homes analyst has a price target of US$140 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$92.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Meritage Homes' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Meritage Homes' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 16% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 8.9%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.9% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Meritage Homes is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Meritage Homes analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Meritage Homes is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.