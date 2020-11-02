Results: MasTec, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Last week, you might have seen that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) released its third-quarter result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.8% to US$49.64 in the past week. Revenues missed the mark, coming in 12% below forecasts, at US$1.7b. Statutory profits were better overall though, with per-share profits of US$1.59 being a notable 11% above what the analysts were modelling. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:MTZ Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

After the latest results, the eight analysts covering MasTec are now predicting revenues of US$7.44b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a decent 16% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be US$4.19, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$7.49b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.13 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target rose 8.8% to US$60.70despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of MasTec's earnings by assigning a price premium. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic MasTec analyst has a price target of US$78.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$54.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await MasTec shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting MasTec's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 16% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 10% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.2% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect MasTec to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple MasTec analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for MasTec that you need to take into consideration.

