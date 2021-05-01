Results: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Last week, you might have seen that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 7.2% to US$56.61 in the past week. Revenues were US$151m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.21, an impressive 24% ahead of estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:MTSI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 1st 2021

Following the latest results, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings' twelve analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$604.0m in 2021. This would be an okay 3.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.56 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$605.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.45 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the considerable lift to earnings per share expectations following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$69.15, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings analyst has a price target of US$78.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$60.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 7.1% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 2.3% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 8.5% per year. So while MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings' revenues are expected to improve, it seems that it is expected to grow at about the same rate as the overall industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings following these results. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$69.15, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.