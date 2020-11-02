Results: M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

A week ago, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) came out with a strong set of third-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$1.0b, some 8.7% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$1.49, 23% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:MDC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for M.D.C. Holdings from seven analysts is for revenues of US$4.88b in 2021 which, if met, would be a substantial 29% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 58% to US$6.64. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.76b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.44 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$60.00, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values M.D.C. Holdings at US$75.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$46.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await M.D.C. Holdings shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting M.D.C. Holdings' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 29% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 13% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.3% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that M.D.C. Holdings is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards M.D.C. Holdings following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$60.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple M.D.C. Holdings analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for M.D.C. Holdings (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

