Results: LGI Homes, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) just released its first-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 18% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$706m, while EPS were US$3.95 beating analyst models by 46%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on LGI Homes after the latest results. NasdaqGS:LGIH Earnings and Revenue Growth May 6th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from LGI Homes' seven analysts is for revenues of US$2.63b in 2021, which would reflect a solid 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to shrink 6.9% to US$12.00 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.63b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$12.00 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target rose 5.9% to US$138despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of LGI Homes' earnings by assigning a price premium. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on LGI Homes, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$150 and the most bearish at US$131 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the LGI Homes' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that LGI Homes' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 15% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 24% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 9.2% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while LGI Homes' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for LGI Homes going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with LGI Homes , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

