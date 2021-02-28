Results: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Investors in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) had a good week, as its shares rose 4.5% to close at US$51.39 following the release of its full-year results. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$129m were in line with what the analysts predicted, LeMaitre Vascular surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$1.04 per share, modestly greater than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGM:LMAT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for LeMaitre Vascular from five analysts is for revenues of US$146.9m in 2021 which, if met, would be a meaningful 14% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to increase 8.8% to US$1.14. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$146.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.11 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on LeMaitre Vascular's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target rose 18% to US$50.20, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values LeMaitre Vascular at US$65.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$35.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting LeMaitre Vascular's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 14% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 9.0% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.8% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect LeMaitre Vascular to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around LeMaitre Vascular's earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for LeMaitre Vascular going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for LeMaitre Vascular you should know about.

