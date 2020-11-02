Results: Leaf Group Ltd. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 3.9% to US$5.70 in the week after its latest quarterly results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 4.9% to hit US$63m. Leaf Group also reported a statutory profit of US$0.13, which was a nice improvement from the loss that the analysts were predicting. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:LEAF Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Leaf Group from twin analysts is for revenues of US$234.2m in 2021 which, if met, would be a substantial 22% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are predicted to creep up to US$0.47. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$232.3m and losses of US$0.59 per share in 2021. While the revenue estimates were largely unchanged, sentiment seems to have improved, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a losses per share in particular.

These new estimates led to the consensus price target rising 13% to US$9.00, with lower forecast losses suggesting things could be looking up for Leaf Group.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Leaf Group's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Leaf Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 22% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 8.7%p.a. over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 18% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Leaf Group is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have analyst estimates for Leaf Group going out as far as 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

