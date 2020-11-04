Results: LCI Industries Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 3.6% to hit US$828m. LCI Industries reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$2.70, which was a notable 11% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on LCI Industries after the latest results. NYSE:LCII Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2020

Following the latest results, LCI Industries' six analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$3.13b in 2021. This would be a sizeable 21% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 47% to US$8.12. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.99b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.97 in 2021. There doesn't appear to have been a major change in sentiment following the results, other than the small increase to revenue estimates.

Even though revenue forecasts increased, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$138, suggesting the analysts are focused on earnings as the driver of value creation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values LCI Industries at US$150 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$129. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting LCI Industries is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that LCI Industries' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 21% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 12%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 12% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect LCI Industries to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for LCI Industries going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for LCI Industries you should be aware of.

