Results: Lands' End, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Lifted This Year's Outlook

The investors in Lands' End, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LE) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 33% to US$33.96 in the week following its quarterly results. In addition to beating expectations by 15% with revenues of US$321m, Lands' End delivered a surprise (statutory) profit of US$0.08 per share, a sweet improvement compared to the losses that the analysts forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NasdaqCM:LE Earnings and Revenue Growth June 4th 2021

Following the latest results, Lands' End's twin analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.64b in 2022. This would be a reasonable 6.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to decrease 7.2% to US$0.97 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.61b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.40 in 2022. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a great increase in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 11% to US$50.00.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Lands' End's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 9.2% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.6% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 16% annually. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, Lands' End is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Lands' End's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Lands' End's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for Lands' End going out as far as 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Lands' End (1 is concerning!) that we have uncovered.

