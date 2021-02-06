Results: Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

The investors in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:KLIC) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 21% to US$42.99 in the week following its first-quarter results. Kulicke and Soffa Industries reported US$268m in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.77 beat expectations, being 8.5% higher than what the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:KLIC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2021

After the latest results, the four analysts covering Kulicke and Soffa Industries are now predicting revenues of US$1.13b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 52% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 117% to US$3.03. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$893.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.97 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in sentiment following the latest results, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 23% to US$59.50per share. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Kulicke and Soffa Industries analyst has a price target of US$69.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$48.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. For example, we noticed that Kulicke and Soffa Industries' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 52%, well above its historical decline of 0.4% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.1% per year. Not only are Kulicke and Soffa Industries' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Kulicke and Soffa Industries following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Kulicke and Soffa Industries going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Kulicke and Soffa Industries that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.