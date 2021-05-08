Results: Kontoor Brands, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

It's been a good week for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 2.7% to US$64.53. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$652m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Kontoor Brands surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$1.09 per share, a notable 11% above expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Kontoor Brands after the latest results. NYSE:KTB Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Kontoor Brands from five analysts is for revenues of US$2.40b in 2021 which, if met, would be a modest 6.7% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 44% to US$3.42. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.39b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.51 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

Despite cutting their earnings forecasts,the analysts have lifted their price target 11% to US$64.67, suggesting that these impacts are not expected to weigh on the stock's value in the long term. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Kontoor Brands, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$89.00 and the most bearish at US$42.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Kontoor Brands' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 9.1% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 6.0% a year over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.6% per year. So it looks like Kontoor Brands is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Kontoor Brands analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Kontoor Brands has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.