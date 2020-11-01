Results: Kirby Corporation Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) last week reported its latest third-quarter results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. Revenues of US$497m fell slightly short of expectations, but earnings were a definite bright spot, with statutory per-share profits of US$0.46 an impressive 26% ahead of estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:KEX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

Following last week's earnings report, Kirby's six analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$2.35b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Kirby forecast to report a statutory profit of US$1.88 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.46b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.36 in 2021. From this we can that sentiment has definitely become more bearish after the latest results, leading to lower revenue forecasts and a pretty serious reduction to earnings per share estimates.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 6.0% to US$48.50. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Kirby analyst has a price target of US$60.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$42.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Kirby's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 0.3%, compared to a historical growth rate of 8.4% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 3.9% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Kirby.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Kirby. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Kirby's future valuation.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Kirby going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that Kirby is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

